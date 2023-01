HOUSTON (KIAH) — Humans were not the only ones suffering from the weather conditions after Tuesday’s tornado.

The Houston SPCA says several dozen cats were rescued from major storm damage.

Veterinary staff and animal care team helped several dozen furry friends who arrived from the Pasadena Animal Shelter, which was severely damaged by the storms.

Around 10 p.m., the cats arrived at the shelter and were given food and water. They will be medically examined before they are available for adoption.