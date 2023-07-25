HOUSTON (KIAH)– The Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 responded to a call of nine French bulldogs living in unsafe outdoor conditions in Fifth Ward. The dogs are suffering from multiple medical issues including sarcoptic mange, a contagious disease to both humans and dogs caused by mites that live under the skin and cause itchy skin, lesions and hair loss.

Courtesy: Houston SPCA

Officials at the scene said that the poor living conditions included kennels that were inside a garage and outside filled with garbage, dirt and debris. All of the dogs are in the care of the Houston SPCA for a veterinary exam where the mange and heart worms are confirmed for all the dogs. They are receiving treatment at Catie’s Foster Fam where they will also be fostered.

Courtesy: Houston SPCA

The Houston SPCA has more than 1,400 animals in their care as more come through their 24-hour rescue ambulance and animal cruelty investigations. Leaving animals to neglect and poor living conditions is considered animal cruelty and a felony in the state of Texas. It’s punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 file.

To file an animal cruelty report, call 713-869-7722 or online at HoustonSPCA.org.