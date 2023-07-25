HOUSTON (KIAH)– The Houston SPCA and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 responded to a call of nine French bulldogs living in unsafe outdoor conditions in Fifth Ward. The dogs are suffering from multiple medical issues including sarcoptic mange, a contagious disease to both humans and dogs caused by mites that live under the skin and cause itchy skin, lesions and hair loss.
Officials at the scene said that the poor living conditions included kennels that were inside a garage and outside filled with garbage, dirt and debris. All of the dogs are in the care of the Houston SPCA for a veterinary exam where the mange and heart worms are confirmed for all the dogs. They are receiving treatment at Catie’s Foster Fam where they will also be fostered.
The Houston SPCA has more than 1,400 animals in their care as more come through their 24-hour rescue ambulance and animal cruelty investigations. Leaving animals to neglect and poor living conditions is considered animal cruelty and a felony in the state of Texas. It’s punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 file.
To file an animal cruelty report, call 713-869-7722 or online at HoustonSPCA.org.