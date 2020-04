Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The federal government recently passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The act is essentially a financial assistance package for small and mid-size businesses, but it will still impact you.

Houston Tax Attorney and CPA, Lucy Petry of Petry Law Firm broke down how the CARES Act will effect you, and the big question on everyone’s mind – will I get a stimulus check?