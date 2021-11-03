Houston tax preparer charged with fraudulently filing tax returns

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A local man who had several offices in the Houston area is set to appear in federal court for allegedly filing false taxes for clients.

The indictment, which was filed March 18, charges David Wright with 14 counts of aiding and assisting in preparation and filing of false income tax returns, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.

He is set to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Frances Stacy at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Wright operated tax preparation offices in Houston, according to the indictment. As part of his regular business, he allegedly created and placed fraudulent Schedule C items on client Form 1040s. This enabled clients to receive a higher tax refund, according to the charges.

As a result of his actions, Wright allegedly caused hundreds of thousand dollars of tax harm to the government.

If convicted, he faces up to three years in prison, and a possible $250,000 fine.

IRS-Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Zahra Jivani Fenelon is prosecuting the case.