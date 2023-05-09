Performer: Andres Gonzales

HOUSTON (KIAH) — As the Uvalde community approaches its one year anniversary of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, Express Children’s Theatre is making its way to Uvalde in hopes of shedding a little bit of light to students.

Next week, the theatre will travel to Robb Elementary school to perform ‘Maria’s Magical Music Adventure’ by Emma Kent Wine from The Four Seasons by Antonio Vivaldi. The story is about a magician/violinist who brings kids back in time to meet Antonio Vivaldi as he creates the four seasons. Students will have the opportunity to act out scenes from the audience. The Four Seasons is music based on poems and will include poetry and music that children will be engaged with and identify with the sounds they recognize.

Also in collaboration with the project, Express Children’s Theatre will perform with Ars Lyrica, Houston Metropolitan Dance Center and the Mercury Chamber Orchestra. Theatre Executive Director, Tim Fried-Fiori says that the groups will reach about 4,000 students. Actors apart of the production from the theatre include Darian Wes, Rachel Shukan, Coral Longoria and Andres Gonzales.

To help support Express Children’s Theatre and its trip to Uvalde, you can donate to their GoFundMe here.

Source: Express Children’s Theatre