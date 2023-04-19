HOUSTON (KIAH) — Earth Day 2023 is Saturday, a day to celebrate the environment and efforts to protect it.

The City of Houston is getting an early start on the festivities with a festival on Wednesday that will fill Hermann Square with exhibits highlighting the city’s conservation efforts and other environmentally-friendly activities.

“Houstonians, get ready to experience the most interactive Earth Day celebration ever in the City of Houston,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said in an online welcome video. “It all takes place April 17-19. Mark your calendars now and look for more information on our social media channels under hashtag #EarthDayHTX2023.”

Wednesday also marks the end of a three-day speaker series featuring local leaders and representatives from several agencies and businesses talking about environmental issues.

The Earth Day Festival at Hermann Square runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and admission is free.

The Downtown District is hosting a festival of its own on Earth Day itself on Saturday at Discovery Green.