HOUSTON (KIAH) — The city of Houston says it will open two more mega COVID-19 testing sites in the first week of the new year.

This comes as people around the country are scrambling to get tested.

Mayor Sylvester Turner says next week HISD’s Butler Stadium and the former Dave and Buster’s on Richmond Avenue will open up for testing.

HISD’s Delmar Stadium became the city’s first mega testing site on Wednesday.

The new mega #COVID19 testing site at Del Mar Stadium offers FREE testing for EVERYONE. Appointments are required, for more information visit ⬇️https://t.co/4tSeoRjgCc https://t.co/sTXZQ50yJf — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) December 29, 2021

On Thursday, the Minute Maid Park testing site in Lot C will start, but those slots have already been filled.

The high demand for testing comes as the nation sets its highest level on record, with over 265,000 cases per day on average. This time last year, that number was 250,000 cases per day.

Experts say the surge is being driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.