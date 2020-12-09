Houston Traffic – Tesla seeks to sell $5B in stock; CEO Musk moves to Texas
HOUSTON (AP) Tesla says Tuesday it wants to raise up to $5 billion in capital through a stock offering. The move came the same day that CEO Elon Musk said he has moved from California to Texas. The stock offering is the second for the company in three months.
In September Tesla said that it planned to sell up to $5 billion worth of common shares just one day after its 5-for-1 stock split took effect. Musk told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that he has switched states, saying that California is complacent with innovators and has taken them for granted.
