HOUSTON (KIAH) – On Wednesday morning, Houston TranStar held a media conference with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office and the National Weather Service to address the dangers of extreme heat and ways to help prevent heat injuries and hot car deaths this summer.

TranStar has a Heatstroke Prevention Awareness campaign that runs from April to September, which is usually the hottest month of the year.

Dr. Anthony Arredondo, an emergency department physician with Texas Children’s Hospital says it’s harder to detect signs of a heat stroke in children because they can’t speak for themselves.

However, parents can look for things like elevated body temperature or dehydration.

Officials say car deaths are more common when your everyday routine changes. For example, if your morning routine drop-off to daycare changes.

“Put your purse or put something in the backseat with your child or your pet as a reminder. “oh yes, they’re back there. I need to check on them,” said Jeff Evans, National Weather Service Houston/Galveston area.

There are some important things to note. TranStar officials say rolling down your windows does not help.

In fact, TranStar uses the acronym A.C.T to remind families about extreme heat…

A – avoid heat stroke stay hydrated stay inside

C – create reminders leave an item like your purse or phone in the backseat

T – take action if you see a child or pet alone in a car… call 9-1-1



Most importantly, officials say heat-related deaths are preventable. Always look before you lock.

For more information on kids and car safety, visit kidsandcars.org.