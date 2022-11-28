HOUSTON (KIAH) — Several parts of the city of Houston are now under a boil watch notice after a power outage at a water purification plant on Sunday morning.

Check your address and impacted area HERE

The city is advising everyone in the city or those who get their water from the City of Houston to boil their water for at least two to three minutes before using it to drink, bathe or brush teeth.

Mayor Sylvester Turner said that the earliest the city can lift the notice is either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

“We believe the water is safe but based on regulatory requirements when pressure drops below 20 psi we are obligated to issue a boil water notice,” Turner said. “The City is submitting its plan to TCEQ for approval tonight.”

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management and the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality to give all available resources to the city.

“The State of Texas is immediately responding and deploying support to Houston as they work to get a safe supply of water back online,” Abbott said in a statement. “We have been in contact with Mayor (Sylvester) Turner to offer the full support of the state, and we’re currently working to fulfill the city’s request for help with rapid turnaround of water sample results.

The areas also include several suburbs of Houston, including Bellaire, Friendswood, Galena Park, Humble, Pasadena, Pearland, Clear Lake, La Porte, and other areas in Harris County, Fort Bend County and Montgomery County.

The city reported that the water pressure dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.

HISD, other school district closed due to notice

The boil water notice has also forced several school districts to close on Monday, the day students return from Thanksgiving break. Houston ISD, Aldine ISD, Spring Branch ISD and Pasadena ISD are among the school districts that have closed operations for Monday. Houston Community College also announced that all of its facilities will be closed on Monday.

Other school districts, such as Cy-Fair ISD, Katy ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Spring ISD, Clear Creek ISD and Alief ISD will remain open as they will supply students with bottled water and hand sanitizer.

The list of entities that receive water from the City of Houston are:

• Anheuser-Busch

• Baybrook MUD 1

• Central Harris County Regional Authority

• Chimney Hill MUD

• City of Bellaire

• City of Bunker Hill Village

• City of Friendswood

• City of Galena Park

• City of Hillshire Village

• City of Humble

• City of Jacinto City

• City of Jersey Village

• City of Pasadena – East Plant

• City of Pearland

• City of South Houston

• City of Southside Place

• City of Spring Valley

• City of Webster

• City of West University

• Clear Brook City MUD

• Clear Lake City Water Authority

• CyChamp via North Harris County Regional Water Authority (NHCRWA)

• Greenwood Utility District

• Gulf Coast Water Authority (Galveston)

• HCMUD 182

• HCMUD 278

• HCMUD 344

• HCMUD 400

• HCMUD 412

• HCMUD 422

• HCMUD 49

• HCMUD 537

• HCMUD 148

• HCMUD 158

• HCMUD 220

• HCMUD 23

• HCMUD 261 & Winfern Forest Utility District

• HCMUD 372

• HCMUD 402

• HCMUD 403

• HCMUD 406

• HCMUD 420

• HCMUD 421

• HCMUD 461

• HCMUD 5

• HCMUD 55

• HCMUD 6

• HCMUD 8

• HCMUD 96

• HCWCID 89

• HCWCID 96

• HCWCID – Fondren Road

• La Porte Water Authority

• Memorial Villages Water Authority

• Montgomery County MUD 98

• Municipal Operations, LLC Swae Gardens

• *North Channel Water Authority

• North Fort Bend County Water Authority

• North Harris County Regional Water Authority

• Pine Village PUD

• Regional Water Adv. Comm. (RWAC)

• Rolling Fork Public Utility District

• Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District

• Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District -Northline

• Sunbelt Fresh Water Supply District -Oakwilde

• West Harris County Regional Water Authority

• West Harris County MUD 16

• Windfern Forest Utility District

• 147th T A N G

• Acorn Village Mobile Home Park

• TPC Group Houston Plant

• Center Point Energy Control Data CTR

• MD Anderson Cancer Center Knight/Alkek

• Rice University

• Tasfield Subdivision

• Mount Houston MUD

• Sequoia Improvement District

• Memorial City Medical Center

• North Green MUD

• Bissonnet MUD

• Brittmoore Utility

• Greens Parkway MUD

• Harris County MUD 118

• Harris County MUD 122

• Harris County MUD 191

• Harris County MUD 25

• Harris County MUD 400 West

• Kings Manor MUD

• Montgomery County MUD 83

• Sage Meadow Utility District

• Sun Coast Resources

• Sunbelt FWSD Heatherglen Subdivision

• Sunbelt FWSD High Meadows Subdivision

• Sunbelt FWSD Woodland Oaks Subdivision

• West Harris County MUD 6