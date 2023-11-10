The Veterans celebration will continue the tradition of honoring those who have served

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Veterans’ Day Celebration are a staple and an important part of the community, including right here in Houston. And having a parade to honor our Veterans is a time-honored tradition.

But, with heavy rain expected this Veterans’ Day weekend, The City of Houston is cancelling this year’s parade and taking the celebration indoors.

So, the city has made new arrangements for the event, so it could still honor veterans on this important day.

City of Houston

You can head to City Hall for all of the activities which start at 10 a.m. But if you can’t go in person, you can still watch the City of Houston Veterans’ Day Celebration Live on HTV Houston Television.