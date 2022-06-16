HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston may have World Cup Fever in a few hours as the city waits to see if they will be a host for some games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The city is one of several other cities in the U.S. and North America that are in the running to host the 2026 World Cup, the biggest soccer event in the world.

FIFA will announce the final 16 sites for the 2026 World Cup at 4 p.m. Central time on Thursday.

Houston has been working for this moment since 2018, when FIFA announced that the World Cup would come to North America.

Twenty-two cities in North America, including 10 to 12 cities in the U.S. have bid to be one of the 16 selected cities to host the event.

Houston’s NRG Stadium would host the games, which has an advantage over some of the other cities in contention, as only two other sites (Arlington’s AT&T Stadium and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta) have retractable roofs.

Chris Canetti, president of the Houston 2026 World Cup Committee, feels Houston has everything that FIFA is looking for in a host city.

“With our bid, everything is in our city. Everything takes place in Houston,” Canetti told NBC Sports. “From the airports, to the stadium, to the hotels, to the training sites. It is all under one jurisdiction and there is a united front and everyone is working in sync. We’ve got the key officials all behind this. Everybody is aligned.”