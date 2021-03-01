Houston Weather – Dense fog advisory for Galveston coastal area

GALVESTON (CW39) A dense fog advisory is going to be out for along the coastline where we’re getting that warmer air passing over the cooler waters. As that happens, it’s going to convince them that fog going to form for marine areas such Galveston Bay. However, the further inland, things tend to clear up for us.

It’s actually going to be for the most part, clear with 7 miles visibility, but that is limited to less than half a mile for areas along the coast. Winds will be shifting to all out of the north as we progress through the day. As we head into later on today as that front continues to track to the southeast and we’re going to see those winds shift and become quite breezy around 20 miles per hour.