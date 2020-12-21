Houston Weather – Pacific northwest storm system impacting 7-day forecast

HOUSTON (CW39) Now we have some pretty quiet weather over the next couple of days. The radar satellite shows nothing going on in the skies other than a few scattered clouds around much of Texas and off towards our west. Not much coming our way in the short term.

However, at the moment there’s a storm system approaching the pacific northwest. That’s why we see some wet weather there and that thing is going to intensify go eastward across the nation this week. It’s going to bring some really cold air to parts of the country for Christmas eve and Christmas day.

We’re going to feel the impact of that cold air coming our way as well.

On future cast today, it’s partly cloudy. Mostly sunny during a different parts of the day. Into tomorrow, still some quiet weather, with nice temperatures. We’re going to top out near 70 today and tomorrow, we’ll warm up even more.

As we get into Wednesday, we’ll have more clouds around though, and maybe a couple of scattered showers during the day. But our best rain chance this week comes Wednesday evening.

That’s when we think this front comes through so this is a little later in the day. At 8:00pm Wednesday, storms are possible with that front. Winds turn breezy behind it and temperatures will turn quite chilly for a couple of days around here.

As we go through the day today by 9 o’clock this morning, we’ll see low 50’s into noon then in the 60’s and topping up pretty close to 70 this afternoon. Cool but not too cold again tomorrow morning. Of course this is a December so we do expect some chilly temperatures.

Tuesday morning too, then we’re back to around 70 tomorrow afternoon once again.

Now here’s our changes over the next several days again. Pretty mild the next few hours with 75 on Wednesday. That front comes in so during the day Wednesday a few showers are possible with storms more likely later in the day.

Breezy and cooler for Thursday Christmas eve temperatures in the 50’s during the day.

A look at Friday morning reveals we’re going to get down into the 30’s. There could even be a light freeze and some of the rural areas outside of the city and then cool.