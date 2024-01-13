A Houston woman will spend more than 11 years in federal prison after being found guilty of conspiring to smuggle fentanyl into the U.S.

LAREDO, Texas (KIAH) — Monica Mata Vasquez, 49, of Houston has been sentenced to a federal prison for plotting to import enough fentanyl to kill 2 million people, according to The U.S. Department of Justice.

A federal jury deliberated for less than an hour on August 25, 2023, before U.S. District Judge Diana Saldana ordered Vasquez to serve 136 months in prison. Her sentence also comes with a five-year supervised release.

During the two-day trial U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani spoke about how fentanyl is claiming innocent lives in our community and killing people across the country.

“It takes only a tiny amount of fentanyl to kill a loved one. Vasquez brought in 4.6 kilos of that dangerous drug from Mexico–enough to kill approximately 2 million people,” said Hamdani. “She routinely travelled to Monterrey, Mexico, to pick up narcotics and did it all for money. She prioritized her greed over the well-being of our community. Today’s sentence takes a callous drug transporter off the streets and away from the border and guarantees that Vasquez will no longer profit from the pervasive destruction of fentanyl.”

According to the DOJ, on March 10, Vazquez traveled to the Juarez-Lincon Port of Entry in Laredo with the intention of entering the United States. Her trip was cut short after the feds said she had a “suspicious travel itinerary”. That promoted authorities to give her a secondary inspection.

During that time, a car battery with four bundles of fentanyl hidden inside were found. Text messages that were given to the jury showed Vasquez had been arranging trips to and from Monterrey, Mexico into the U.S. while conspiring with others dating back to July 2022.

Vasquez’s attorneys made the argument that she was not aware that the drugs were in her car. The jury wasn’t convinced and ultimately decided to find her guilty of “engaging in a conspiracy to import fentanyl”.

CW39 was informed that, HSI conducted the investigation with the assistance of Customs and Border Protection and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Leslie Cortez and Brian Bajew prosecuted the case.