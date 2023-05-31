HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston Zoo nested in downtown’s Hermann Park is being highlighted as one of the best zoos in the country. U.S. News just put out their list of top 100 zoos and our local zoo made the cut.

The Houston Zoo is home to more than 6,000 inhabitants, features rides and special exhibits year-round, that have drawn around 2 million guests per year. The zoo is home to one of the largest bird collections and most recently, welcomed goers to the Galápagos Islands exhibit, a conservation-focused reveal.

With so many families new to Houston, parking can fill up quickly so get there early. Don’t want to take the car? METRORail’s Red Line goes from downtown to Hermann Park. Once you and your family arrive, you can go for a ride on the Wildlife Carousel. Check out the giraffes then watch elephants splash around in the pools to cool off this summer. Or go in the fall or spring when it’s less crowded.