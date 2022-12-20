HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Zoo is canceling its Zoo Lights for several days as our city preps for the upcoming cold front bringing Artic air this Christmas weekend.

The Zoo was closed on Monday due to rain, and they will close this Thursday and Friday due to expected freezing temperatures.

The decision to open on Saturday will be determined at a later date, but zoo officials said they anticipate being open as usual. The Zoo is not regularly open for Zoo Lights on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Sunday, Christmas Day.

The Zoo says guests who have purchased tickets for any of those days can visit on a future date. Check your email for an update from the zoo for more details.