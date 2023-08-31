Video credit, Kevin Kendrick/Houston Zoo

HOUSTON (KIAH)– Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated every September and the Houston Zoo is celebrating with bilingual activities every weekend in September Friday through Sunday at 11 a.m. Every Friday through Sunday at 11 a.m.

Guests will be able to enjoy the Wildlife Connections stage near the John P. McGovern Children’s Zoo to attend the zoo’s first bilingual ambassador animal show, Festival de Amigos.

Audience members will learn about different species from Latin America. The show is included with general admission and free for members. Bilingual Meet the Keeper Talks will be presented by Phillip 66 on weekends at certain locations including the cotton-top tamarin in Worthan World of Primates and the giant river otters in South America’s Pantanal. The bilingual keeper talks will be live on the Zoo’s Facebook page September 20th and October 5th for a bilingual chat with keepers and Latin American animals.

Photo Credit: Jackelin Reyna/ Houston Zoo-Pantanal Areas

By visiting the zoo’s South America’s Pantanal, guests are saving otters and jaguars in Latin America. A portion of every zoo membership and admission will go towards supporting the zoo’s conservation partner, Giant Otter Project/Projecto Ariranhas in Brazil. The zoo will also provide training for tour guides to lead giant otter and jaguar-safe tours to help people and wildlife to safely benefit from ecotourism.

Photo Credit: Jackelin Reyna/ Houston Zoo

