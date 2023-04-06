HOUSTON (KIAH) — This Friday April 8, the Galapagos Islands exhibit will open at the Houston Zoo. This is the first major project of the zoo’s centennial campaign. The exhibit will have California sea lions, Galapagos tortoises, Humboldt penguins and a lot more.

Zoo administrators say that this is the only zoo in the world that built a major conservation-focused exhibit surrounding the Galapagos Islands.

Today, Thursday April 7, remarks by Lee Ehmke and Mayor Sylvester Turner and special remarks by Houston’s Consul General of Ecuador