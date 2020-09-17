Houston Zoo working on South American Exhibit

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Zoo announced its latest expansion project, South America’s Pantanal. The new exhibit lets visitors explore the tropical wetlands of Brazil and is scheduled to open next month.

The 4.2-acre habitat highlights animals the Zoo is protecting in the wild, including for the first time at the Houston Zoo, giant river otters. Visitors will get to see jaguars, capybaras, giant river otters, dart frogs, howler monkeys, anaconda and macaws, just to name a few. The “Pantanal” region in South America is a mix of forest, rivers, marshes, and grassland and inhabited by a stunning variety of wildlife.

Giant River Otters, Photo credit, Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo is working with conservation partners in the region and leaders say visitor to the zoo help fund the conversation efforts in research supported by the zoo. leaders say a global pandemic will not stop the zoo from connecting people in Houston to wildlife from around the world. The new exhibit is the latest in a series of new habitats the Zoo is planning in the lead up to its 100th year in 2022.

Tickets to the Houston Zoo can be reserved at www.HoustonZoo.org. The ongoing Zoo safety and operational protocols are still in place. All guests, including members, must purchase or reserve tickets online prior to visiting the Zoo. Zoo staff continues to focus on cleaning and disinfecting high-touch areas throughout the day. Masks are required while visiting the Zoo, and maintaining proper social distancing is highly encouraged.







