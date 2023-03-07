DALLAS (KDAF) — Playing the lottery is a lot like a civilian trying to get a hit off of Nolan Ryan in his prime, but when you get a hit, it’s the best feeling in the world.

The Texas Lottery reports a resident in Houston scratched their way to $1 million, “A Houston resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery®scratch ticket game $100,000,000 Riches!”

The ticket was purchased at Handi Stop on Bellfort Street in Houston. The big winner decided to remain anonymous.

The lottery adds that this was the first of the four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, “$100,000,000 Riches! offers more than $119.7 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.66, including break-even prizes.”