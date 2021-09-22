Houstonians can track wastewater virus levels through Houston Health Department’s new dashboard system

This electron microscope file image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – On Wednesday, the Houston Health Department and Rice University launched a public online dashboard to track levels of SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus, in Houston’s wastewater.

The dashboard shows the levels of the virus in samples collected from the city’s 39 wastewater treatment plants and in many HISD schools. The data helps to identify trends in the community.

The data on the dashboard is color-coded by the level of viral load in wastewater samples labeled with arrow symbols representing the trend.

People infected with COVID-19 sed viral particles in their feces. By testing wastewater, the health department can tell what levels of the virus are in the community are increasing and decreasing.