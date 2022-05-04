HOUSTON (KIAH) — The national organization Socialist Alternative organized a protest at Houston City Hall on Tuesday to protest the Supreme Court’s drafted decision to overturn Roe. v Wade.

Many protesting on Tuesday were back at City Hall from a few months ago, protesting the heartbeat bill. It is considered one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country.

For Hannah, a born and raised Texan, this is personal. In 2019, Hannah, who refused to give her last name, had a life-saving abortion at six weeks and one day.

“I would’ve been stuck with an unwanted pregnancy that I couldn’t afford, couldn’t care for, and I wouldn’t have been able to go to school, get a car, a job, and have a career lined up for me,” she said.

Stephanie Hernandez said she grew up against abortion because of her religious beliefs. But now, she feels differently.

“We are in Texas, and many people think, hey, this is a red state; we’re all in favor of these crazy anti-women laws, and that is not true. I am here as one of the thousands of millions of other people who do not think like that and want equality for all,” Hernandez said.

If the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, abortions will be banned entirely in Texas. Due to the “trigger law” passed last year, performing an abortion in Texas will include jail time and a fine, according to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

“We are steadfastly a pro-life state and have made tremendous efforts to support women in their decision to choose life,” Patrick said in a statement on Tuesday. “I have led the charge to more than double funding for our Alternatives to Abortion program, which provides services to women who choose life.”

But the protestors at City Hall claim that abortion is a right that belongs solely with a woman.

“It’s healthcare; it is a decision between then and their doctor, no one else; your religious convictions end with you,” said Hannah.

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke plans to hold another abortion rights protest in Houston this coming Saturday at Discovery Green.