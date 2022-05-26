HOUSTON (KIAH) Local Immigrants Rights Organization Fiel calls on Houston to cancel the NRA convention.

Former President Donald Trump, Governor Greg Abbott, and Senator Ted Cruz are attending.

THIS IS NOT THE TIME OR THE PLACE to have this convention. We, the people, demand that the NRA cancel this event out of respect for the community in Uvalde, The state of Texas and the Nation. Further we must not just have thoughts and prayers from legislators but rather we need action to address this public health crisis that is affecting our communities. Regardless of the outcome on Friday we are planning a mobilization outside of the GRB.

Cesar Espinosa FIEL Executive Director