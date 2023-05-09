Houston Parks and Recreation Department

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Parks and Recreation Department just reopened its Brock Park over the weekend in Northeast Houston.

The park was taken on by the city back in 1957. Later, it became an 18-hole golf course (now closed).The new park will now serve as adventure park featuring amenities such as a ropes course, Ninja Warrior course, Kayak/canoe launch, nature-based programming and will have upgraded security on site. The park will be the first of its kind here in Houston.

“The transformation of Brock Park into an adventure park destination is an exciting development for the City of Houston parks landscape,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “The amenities that will be available at the park, along with the addition of upgraded event space, will undoubtedly make Brock Park a destination stop for generations of Houstonians looking for unique entertainment options. “

The funding for the park was made possible thanks to a $1 million grant from Texas Parks and Wildlife and funding for the Houston Parks and Recreation Department’s Capital Improvement Fund. The park sits on 354 acres and features 2,500 square feet of interior space. It’s located at 8201 John Ralston.

“I believe the Brock Park project is a game-changer for the City of Houston,” Kenneth Allen, Director for the Houston Parks and Recreation Department, said. “With its focus on adventure sports, nature-based programming, and all of its other attributes, Brock Park is like no other park in Houston. I am just so proud of the Houston Parks and Recreation Department team that helped guide this makeover, and of course, it could not have been done without the generous support of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. “

