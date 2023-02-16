Hobby airport also ranks high overall in the U.S. as well

HOUSTON (KIAH) — When you catch a flight at any airport, how you feel when you arrive, and leave can make or break your trip. It turns out that Houston’s Hobby Airport is one of the top places to travel to and from, for passengers.

According to a new report from Travel Lens, William P. Hobby Airport is doing a lot of things right for its passengers. The report says Hobby is one of the top 10 US airports for passenger satisfaction.

Experts at Travel Lens created the USA Airport Report which reveals the best and worst airports in the US, based on factors such as passenger satisfaction, average wait times, Google reviews and CO2 emissions.

With those factors in mind, Hobby was awarded a score of 803/1000. That’s the 10th highest in the U.S.

The research also revealed the following about William P Hobby:

The average wait time is 17 minutes.

is The airport scored a Google Review Rating of 4.3/5 .

of The airport produces 94g/km of CO2 emissions per passenger.

William P Hobby has been named the 13th best overall in the US, after receiving an airport rating of 5.67/10.

The research revealed the following:

Southwest Florida International has been crowned the best airport in the US, securing an overall rating of 8.06/10 , whilst Charlotte Douglas International Airport scored 1.74/10 , which is the lowest out of all the airports featured in the report.

has been crowned the in the US, securing an overall rating of , whilst scored , which is the out of all the airports featured in the report. Tampa International in Florida, has been awarded a passenger satisfaction score of 846/1,000 , which is the highest in the country. At the other end of the scale, Newark Liberty International received 719/1,000 , which is the lowest rating in the report.

in Florida, has been awarded a score of , which is the in the country. At the other end of the scale, received , which is the rating in the report. John Wayne Airport , located in California, has an average wait time of 6 minutes , which is the shortest in the US. San Diego International , also located in California, has the longest average wait time at 29 minutes .

, located in California, has an of , which is the in the US. , also located in California, has the average wait time at . As well as having the shortest average wait time, John Wayne Airport has also secured the highest Google Review Rating with 4.6/5 , whilst Chicago Midway International has received the lowest , with a rating of 3.5/5 .

has also secured the Google Review Rating with , whilst has received the , with a rating of . Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International has been named as the airport producing the lowest amount of CO2 emissions per passenger at 79g/km. At the other end of the scale, John Glenn Columbus International produces the highest amount with 113g/km.

Travel Lens used FAA data to create a list of the 50 busiest airports in the US based on the number of passengers. J.D Power to find the passenger satisfaction rating for each airport. The passenger satisfaction score was on a 1000-point scale (with 1000 being the highest satisfaction). Used AWT, to gather the average wait times for each airport from the 15th of January 2023. They also searched each airport on Google Maps and took the average star rating (out of 5) for each airport to find those with the best reviews.

You can view the full report here at Travel Lens