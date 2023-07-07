HOUSTON (KIAH) — Treat your testbuds to the diverse flavors of Latin America, all while supporting your local Latinx culinary businesses. During Latin Restaurant Weeks, participating restaurants, food trucks, and culinary businesses offer mouth-watering specials for you to enjoy.

See some of the locations that are participating.

Tacos Doña Lena is a very popular Mexican restaurant located at 8788 Hammerly Blvd g, in Houston. The name of restaurant goes by the owners name Doña Lena who originally opened the first location in Salamanca Guanajuato, Mexico in 1985. Then, she moved to the USA in the 1990’s, she continued her taco business from her home. In 2020, after many years of hard work and sacrifice, her dream of opening her very own restaurant finally came true. People have been enjoying her authentic street tacos for many years and now so can you.

Made in Medellin is a restaurant showcasing traditional Colombian food with authentic flavors and style. It has two locations:

– Made in Medellin Katy, 20029 Katy Fwy.

– Made in Medellin Chicken, 4240 Highway 6 North Suite.

The Lymbar is an all-day restaurant, bar and lounge with Latin and Mediterranean flavors from chef David Cordúa, located at 4201 Main St. inside the Ion in Midtown Houston. Serving up culinary delights and exquisite libations, The Lymbar crystalizes the Cordúa family’s legacy as ambassadors of flavor and hospitality for a whole new generation of discerning Houstonians.

For more information about pariticipating restaurants visit: https://latinrestaurantweeks.com/houston-listings/