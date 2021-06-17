Houston’s legendary Firehouse Saloon destroyed by fire

HOUSTON (KIAH) The building has been a piece of Houston History for almost 30 years. Now, the Firehouse Saloon has been destroyed by a massive fire overnight.

It was 1:45am when flames were seen erupting from the structure. Passers-by who noticed, called 9-1-1 to report fire and thick smoke on scene. They also took to social media to inform others about the sad news…

The abandoned building was once a honky-tonk owned by firefighters who held a number of fundraisers and served up entertainment for 28 years. In that time, entertainers like Blake Shelton, Billy Bob Thornton and Miranda Lambert are among several who’ve performed there over the years.

Weddings and other special occasions were also held at the once named #1 Honky Tonk in Houston.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton could see the smoke coming from the structure as it creeped toward the Southwest Freeway, as she was heading into CW39 Houston.

“TX Dot Signs were showing that the Fountain View Drive off ramp was closed. As I got closer, you could see police vehicles blocking the road and numerous fire engines in the parking lot, surrounding the building, and the smoke was still coming from the building over the road.” CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton

Luckily, no injuries were reported. Fire officials are investigating to see what happened.

Locals are also reacting online…