HOUSTON (KIAH) According to a new report from Stessa, the median rent in the Houston metro area, is now $1,400, compared to $1,243 in 2019—an increase of 12.6%. The median rent increase is about 157 dollars. The median rent increase nationwide is 12.5%, with the median change in rent being 161 dollars.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, units of all sizes saw price increases of greater than 10% for the median unit between 2019 and 2022. According to data from Zillow, the typical year-over-year increase has held steady between 3% and 5% for most of the last decade.



Houston had the lowest median rent for large metro areas in Texas.