HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston’s own Megan Thee Stallion is on the cover of “Forbes” Magazine in a historical moment for the publication and her career. The magazine released its yearly 30 Under 30 list of the most influential young people and she is at the forefront of what is changing in music.

It’s actually a 600 Under 30 list, because they chose 30 people in each of 20 categories but 27, Megan Thee Stallion is this year’s cover girl.

Other names you may recognize include:

1. Art & Style: Hailey Bieber (26).

2. Hollywood & Entertainment: Sydney Sweeney (25) . . . Ayo Edebiri from “The Bear” (27) . . . Sadie Sink from “Stranger Things” (20) . . . Dancer Maddie Ziegler (20).

3. Anitta (29) . . . 24kGoldn (22) . . . Madison Beer (23).

4. Sports: Sixers center Joel Embiid (28) . . . Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (28) . . . New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (24).

(Check out the names in all the categories here.)