HOUSTON (KIAH) — Nestled in the center of Market Street La Carafe, Houston’s oldest commercial building looks like it was frozen in time, a relic of the past. Some say when you enter, you feel the past and the present merging and its resident ghosts are the bridge of that feeling.

“One guy told me there was a woman upstairs, that kept coming down and stopping at the landing and staring at him,” Ted Brown, Manager of La Carafe, said.

You can catch a glimpse of them in the mirror, or listen to their footsteps by the creak of the hardwood floor. If you look closely you might even be able to see the lipstick stain on the beer mug.

“Oh it feels ghosty, people that are inclined in that direction say they can feel something,” Brown said.

Since the 1800s, this building has stood tall with many different purposes, an apothecary, a bakery, and then in 1955, La Carafe. Perhaps the ghosts of La Carafe are remnants of the past. A reminder of the rich history Houston has.

“Those who don’t know history are doomed to repeat it, ya know but history is so interesting to know what life was like back then and how they lived,” Brown said.

If you visit for their selection of drinks or even to go ghost hunting, everyone that enters La Carafe becomes a part of its legacy. La Carafe is open Monday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.