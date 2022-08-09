HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations calling on Houston-area Muslims to stay vigilant after another Muslim man was murdered in New Mexico.

FBI officials believe a serial killer may be targeting Muslim men in Albuquerque.

In a statement, CAIR Houston chapter director William White urged all community members to remain vigilant and to stay in groups whenever possible.

He says they hope that other law enforcement agencies will increase patrols around area mosques in the assurance of safety for the Muslim community.

He also offered condolences to the family of those who were killed in Albuquerque.

The killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque are sending fear through Muslim communities across the U.S.

First was the death of a Muslim man from Afghanistan late last year. Then came two more slayings in the last two weeks — men from Pakistan who attended the same mosque. Those deaths were followed Friday by the city’s fourth homicide of a Muslim man in nine months.

Now police are racing to find the killer or killers responsible.

Authorities on Monday identified the latest victim as they sought help searching for a vehicle believed to be connected to the attacks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.