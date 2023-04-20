HOUSTON (KIAH) — With pop star Taylor Swift coming into town, Houston is doing everything it can to give her a big welcome to the Bayou City, including a temporary name change of the venue she’s performing in.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced NRG Stadium would be re-named throughout the weekend ahead of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Banners with NRG Stadium (Taylor’s Version) will be placed at NRG Stadium’s North and South entrances.

To further welcome the Shake It Off star, Judge Hidalgo signed a proclamation naming April 21 through April 23 as Taylor Swift The Eras Tour weekend in Harris County.

“We know all too well that other areas have done huge things. They’ve lit up the town; they’ve renamed streets, they’ve even made you mayor for a day. But we’re going to do something even better. I know if I did any of that, folks would say that I am the man.” said Judge Hidalgo in her video message. “Long story short, we’re renaming NRG Stadium–where you’ll be performing–to NRG Stadium (Taylor’s Version).”

Judge Hidalgo is re-naming the stadium as a ceremonial action and the stadium’s name will revert on Monday, April 24, 2023. Taylor Swift is the first performer in Harris County history to sell out NRG Stadium three nights in a row on a single tour.