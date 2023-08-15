HOUSTON (KIAH) – In an impressive display of poetic dexterity and artistic expression, Houston’s youth poetry team Meta4 Houston won the prestigious Brave New Voices Slam, solidifying their position as top youth poets in the country on July 22, 2023.

Congratulations go you to the poets, in order Adriana, Samiyah, Myaan, Isabella, Ariana, Kylan, and their coaches, head coach Outspoken Bean, former Houston Poet Laureate; co-coach Adam Mac, Meta-Four Houston Alum, and coach intern, Norah Rami, Meta-Four Houston Alum.

Brave New Voices works to increase the visibility of youth voices, giving them an international platform that connects poetry, spoken word, youth development, and civic engagement.

Meta4 Houston is a project of Writers in the Schools, or WITS. For the last 40 years, WITS has been at the forefront of literary arts for youth in Houston and has housed the team since its inception. This is the first time for Houston to secure the coveted title.

Hear more from them ….

The Meta4 Houston team stopped by the CW39 Studios to talk about their incredible win and the big celebration happening Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Stages, 800 Rosine St., from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m..