RICHMOND, Texas (CW39) – Messina Hof is a family-owned Texas winery that has been around for about forty years. They have locations across Texas including Bryan, Grapevine, and Fredricksburg. By the end of 2020, they plan to open their fourth location in Richmond.
Paul Bonarrigo, CEO and winemaker at Messina Hof, explains in the video below his vision for the new restaurant and winery.
The address for the new location is 8921 Harlem Road, Richmond, TX 77407. They are part of the new Harvest Green development.
Messina Hof Harvest Green Kitchen and Winery is still currently under construction and set to open in December of 2020.
Bonarrigo explained how our weather and climate has a huge impact on wine. For instance, he explained how Lenoir and Blanc du Bois are the varieties that they grow in the Houston area. Those grapes are typically harvested in June or July. In contrast, in the High Plains region of Texas, harvest time can be as late as October.
“In general, 2019 was a huge, massive crop. We did 220,000 gallons as a winery and there were some freezes that did reduce the total crop size in 2020, but the quality level in 2020 across the board has been really, really nice,” explained Bonarrigo.
- How Texas weather and climate impacts wine
