HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s difficult to access the website for the Turkish Consulate of Houston right now.

That’s likely the result of so many people logging on for information about the devastating earthquake that rocked that country and neighboring Syria on Monday.

The information many of them are seeking is how they can support the rescue and recovery efforts that will continue for months to come.

Donating relief supplies

If you’d like to donate relief supplies, you can simply drop them off — or mail them to — the consulate’s office.

The address is 5333 Westheimer Road, Suite 1050, and donations will be accepted between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily for the foreseeable future.

The consulate provided a “list of needs”.

Monetary donations

If you’d like to donate money to help in the relief efforts, one way to do so is to make a deposit into an account set up by the Turkish Embassy.

The American Red Cross recommends donating to The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies which is responding to the disaster.

The Syrian American Club recommends donating to Center for Arab American Philanthropy.