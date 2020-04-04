How to file monthly business taxes during pandemic

The Texas Comptroller’s office is still available online for those experiencing business and economic hardship. A lot of folks were able to pay state and local sales taxes from customers in February on the March 20, 2020, due date.

Now that we have orders to stay home, the annual tax deadline was extended to July.

However, for those who remain in compliance and responsible for submitting monthly taxes, you still have the help of the state comptroller. They’ve posted resources online where you can Webfile 24/7.

The state comptroller asks that you contact the Enforcement Hotline at 800-252-8880 to learn about your options for remaining in compliance and avoiding interest and late fees on taxes due.

COVID-19 emergency response connections are also available.