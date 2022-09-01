HOUSTON (CW39) — For parents, safe child care is a top priority — especially as rates among daycares continue to rise, and a tool on the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services website gives Texans a more transparent view into child care centers before signing up or joining a waitlist.

On the website, users can search by different types of child care centers, such as licensed child care centers or child care homes, ages served, business name and business address. Searches can also be narrowed for specific child-care needs like before-school care, children with special needs and whether or not snacks are provided.

Filtering child care centers serving children 5 and older in Harris County that provide after-school care and snacks returned several different child care facilities.

Screenshot from the DFPS website

Each child care center also has a myriad of other useful information for parents, besides contact information.

In 2021, the DFPS also began to collect data on employee turnover.

While the website provides parents with helpful information, it does not show rates, student curriculum or a daycare’s policies and procedures. That information should be obtained from a child care center directly.