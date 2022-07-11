DALLAS (KDAF) — Happy, happy birthday to one of the greatest and largest convenience stores in all the land, 7-Eleven! Not only is Monday, July 11 National 7-Eleven Day, but it’s also National Free Slurpee Day too!

So, what’s the catch? NationalToday says there isn’t much of one, “Every 7-Eleven store in the country (about 7,800 nationwide) participates in National Free Slurpee Day. However, be prepared to wait in line.” However, here’s a catch for something a little extra, “Yes. Loyalty Program members who scan their app, card, or enter their phone number on National Free Slurpee Day will receive a free Slurpee —of any size— to redeem July 12 through August 12.”

On its 95th birthday, 7-Eleven will be celebrating with a free Slurpee drink at all of its locations but this deal can also be found at Speedway and Stripes stores! “On July 1, a coupon for one FREE small Slurpee drink will be loaded into the accounts of 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty app members. The free small Slurpee drink offer is redeemable in-store from July 1 through July 11 (aka 7‑Eleven’s actual birthday). Talk about the ultimate birthday party favor.”