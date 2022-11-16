HOUSTON (KIAH) — With high food prices hurting most people this year, Boost Mobile has decided to help those in need by giving away free turkeys a week before Thanksgiving at stores across the Houston area.

Free turkeys are available again this year at Boost Mobile locations around Houston, from November 13-18, to help local families prepare for Thanksgiving.

Boost Mobile will giveaway 4,400 turkeys across the country this holiday season (an almost $90,000 value).

With food and other living costs still on the rise, the $20 Butterball turkey vouchers will be a welcome site to many Houston residents.

Ten local stores will be participating between Sunday, November 13 and Friday, November 18.

Thursday, November 17, 11051 Fuqua St., Houston, 11 AM – 1 PM

Thursday, November 17, 140 S. Wayside Dr., Houston, 2 – 4 PM

Thursday, November 17, 1001 Richey St., Suite A, Pasadena, 5:30 – 7:30 PM

Friday, November 18, 11116 Airline Dr., Houston, 10 AM – 12 PM

Friday, November 18, 8615 Tidwell Dr., Suite M, Houston, 12:30 – 2:30 PM

Friday, November 18, 12121 Veterans Memorial Dr, Suite A, Houston, 3:30 – 5:30 PM

Friday, November 18, 6073 Hwy 6 N., Houston, 3 – 5 PM

If the turkeys run out, Boost has extra goodies: in addition to free phones and low-cost service for you and your gift list!