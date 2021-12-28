New Year's Eve doesn't need to be canceled it can be modified

HOUSTON (KIAH) — This New Year’s Eve looks a little different for many. We made it through another difficult year, which is reason enough to celebrate.

But with the rise of COVID-19 cases this month, New Year’s Eve doesn’t need to be canceled, it can be modified.

Here’s a list of ideas to make your New Year’s Eve party a safe one for everybody:

Plan a New Year’s day full of activities. Stay inside or get outdoor. It is a perfect time to create new family traditions and memories. Create new and unique ways to make this New Year’s Eve memorable.

Have a virtual party. Get your friends and family on Zoom, Facetime, or Houseparty. Play games, play music, and have your midnight toast all from the comfort of your home.

Volunteer. It is the season of giving enter the New Year doing something nice for someone else. Many local homeless shelters plan a New Year’s Eve dinner. They are always looking for volunteers. Just reach out ahead of time.

Change scenery. If you want to avoid crowds but be out of your home book an AIRBNB for the weekend or just the night. Whether the Airbnb is local or in a different city, it will make you feel as if you went out and about.