HOUSTON (KIAH) – There are an estimated 50 million victims of human trafficking globally. In the U.S., Houston consistently ranks first or second in the nation for human trafficking, according to calls for help taken by the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

To talk about the very serious and tough conversation of human trafficking, Kerri Taylor, Executive Director for Unbound Now Houston stopped by the CW39 Houston studio to discuss the form of human trafficking mainly seen in Houston and how parents can safeguard their children from being a victim.

Unbound Now Houston will be holding a fundraising event at Memorial City Cinemark on Thursday, July 27, 2023. They will be holding a private showing of the movie Sound of Freedom. After the movie, Kerri Taylor will lead a panel discussion with survivors of human trafficking and the impact it has on our city. Click here for more information on the event.