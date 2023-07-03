Keeping pets safe over the Fourth of July holiday especially during fireworks shows that can be traumatic to them

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Celebrating Independence Day can create problems for your dogs and cats.

Among the biggest culprits are fireworks.

The explosions frighten lots of dogs which can turn them into escape artists.

That’s why the Houston SPCA says it’s important to have your dog’s tags and microchips updated with your most recent address and phone number.

It’s also a good idea to kennel your dogs during fireworks shows or put them in the quietest room of your house.

Wearing them out ahead of time is also recommended.

Take them for a long walk early in the morning and play with them while the fireworks are going off.

Also keep in mind what kinds of food and drinks you’re serving at Fourth of July parties.

Alcohol, chocolate, corn cobs, and avocados can be bad for your pup.