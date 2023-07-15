HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston SPCA is sharing tips with pet owners about how to help your pet cope with pet anxiety. With summertime here, it can be hard for your pets to adjust to new environments especially when traveling or away from your pet.

Here’s what you can do:

Bring toys on the road with you when traveling with your pet

Get your pet a lick mat with their favorite treat (i.e peanut butter or apple sauce)

Make sure you communicate any anxiety concerns to your veterinarian

Ask yourself if you’re stressed–your pets will pick up on how you feel

Consider a blanket with your scent on it for your pet if you’re away

If you’re adopting a pet, give them time to adjust to the new environment

Consider why your dog could be acting out–such as tearing up household items. It could be because they’re bored. Consider taking them for a walk.

If you are adopting for the first time, reach out to the animal shelter or to a behaviorist or trainer to help your dog or cat adjust to new changes. Don’t be so quick to give up on them because the pet could have had very traumatic experiences before coming into the shelter. You can learn more on the Houston SPCA here.