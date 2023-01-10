HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39 Houston will be at the 2023 MLK parade. Join CW39’s DeJonique Garrison and Seth Kovar as they give you a LIVE look online.

The 45th annual original MLK Parade begins at 10 am. Jan. 16, starting at the intersection of Smith and Lamar streets in downtown Houston. See the parade route below.

Image courtesy of the City of Houston

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, will serve as the 2023 parade grand marshal. Co-grand marshals are – Dr. Camille Cash and Rev. Dr. Derek King with a memorial tribute to John W. Bland. The parade is produced by the Black Heritage Society.