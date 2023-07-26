HOUSTON (KIAH) — Unity for the Animals is an organization in Houston that is compiled of different animal welfare organizations, civic groups and businesses. Their goal is to create a healthy community for all animals.

They’re also educating communities on animal healthcare, free spay and neuter services in areas where animal overpopulation is an issue and more.

According to Unity for the Animals, an un-spayed female dog can lead to 67,000 puppies in only six years! You can help by donating, volunteering in your community and more at unityforasolution.org.