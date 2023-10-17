HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two car break-in suspects are now both in custody and facing charges on Tuesday morning.

The guns Houston police found in the suspects’ vehicle. (Houston Police Department)

Terry Jose Emanuel, 21, and Jarek Jace Thomas, 23, are charged with felony theft of a firearm, burglary of a motor vehicle and evading arrest.

The suspects are believed responsible for burglaries at four downtown parking lots near Minute Maid Park.

The duo was arrested during an undercover operation by Houston police.

Among the items officers recovered were seven firearms and around $1,000 in cash, all allegedly in the suspect’s possession.

HPD wants to remind the public to either leave their guns at home or secure them in a gun safe in their vehicle.