HOUSTON (CW39) — Police said that witnesses saw a truck with a man using an automatic rifle to shoot and kill two men on Wednesday night in north Houston.

Houston police said that the incident happened at 10206 Aldine Westfield Road, where an off-duty Harris County Sheriff’s deputy heading to work discovered a wrecked car. Arriving officers found two men in their early 20s in the roadway dead of gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe that the incident started at another location when four Hispanic men were in a dispute with the two victims. The four men, driving a black pickup truck, had one of the men in the bed of the truck with an AK-47 rifle, according to witnesses.

The truck caught up to the victims, who were driving a white sedan while driving westbound on Parker Street, police said. As the man opened fire in the back of the truck, the sedan ran into the back of another vehicle before turning north onto Aldine Westfield.

The passenger of the sedan had a pistol, but was shot, police said. The driver went to the passenger side, where he was also shot. The truck then fled the scene.

One gun was found near the two men and another was found in the car.

The incident remains under investigation.