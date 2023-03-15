HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a double homicide in south Houston after two men were found dead overnight on Wednesday morning.

Houston police officers arrived at a home on the 6700 block of Weston Street a little after a 11 p.m. to find two men – who were in their 20s – dead from gunshot wounds inside the home.

Police said several people were in the area when they got there, but no one had information on what may have happened for the men to end up dead.

Police are currently waiting for a search warrant to process the scene.