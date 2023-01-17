HOUSTON (KIAH) — Two people are recovering Tuesday morning after a shooting in southwest Houston.

It happened right after midnight at the 8500 block of Bissonnet.

Police say when crews arrived, the two victims, who may have been homeless, were both shot in the legs. Both were transported by ambulance and with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was reported the two victims live in a tent in the area and heard gunfire and both were struck in the legs.

Police said they weren’t able to see who fired the shots and do not have any information on any suspects at this time.



